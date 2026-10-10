Nutritious midnight snacks approved by dieticians

When parties extend beyond midnight

The festive season is here and late-night hang-outs are bound to happen. Don’t order that pizza or reach for those cup noodles on impulse as your cravings for calorie-rich comfort food could be caused by the delay in your bedtime. “Erratic sleeping habits can lead to eating during the late hours of the day and over time, this could turn into an established craving or a habit of eating even if you are not really hungry physiologically,” points out Dietician Aditi Prasad Apte, Senior - Clinical Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru. Wait for a while to see if you are actually hungry and opt for something very light and easily digestible, she recommends.