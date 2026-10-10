Nutritious midnight snacks approved by dieticians

But, dieticians advise keeping a gap of two-three hours before bed and recommend 7pm as the cut-out time for dinner. In an ideal world without late-night pickle-ball matches, parties and PMS, this would have been possible. But, plans change, routines get disrupted and life gets in the way. Reaching for a midnight snack occasionally is not alarming, and you can’t sleep with a grumbling tummy. So, if you are starving at midnight, what can you eat without guilt? It depends on what kind of night you’ve had, and experts talk about being aware of hunger cues while sharing a list of nourishing foods that won’t disrupt your health.