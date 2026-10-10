Nutritious midnight snacks approved by dieticians

What’s your favourite midnight snack? it’s a question that regularly pops up on celebrity rapid-fire rounds, romanticising relishing everything from instant noodles to chocolates, and all forms of indulgent foods. Pop culture has embraced the trope of crying buckets into tubs of ice cream in the night after a bad day or a breakup. Late-night eating has always been packaged as comfort and even a little rebellion. And admittedly, there is something appealing about it: a favourite snack in a quiet house with dim lights feels like a small reward.
What’s your favourite midnight snack? it’s a question that regularly pops up on celebrity rapid-fire rounds, romanticising relishing everything from instant noodles to chocolates, and all forms of indulgent foods. Pop culture has embraced the trope of crying buckets into tubs of ice cream in the night after a bad day or a breakup. Late-night eating has always been packaged as comfort and even a little rebellion. And admittedly, there is something appealing about it: a favourite snack in a quiet house with dim lights feels like a small reward.
But, dieticians advise keeping a gap of two-three hours before bed and recommend 7pm as the cut-out time for dinner. In an ideal world without late-night pickle-ball matches, parties and PMS, this would have been possible. But, plans change, routines get disrupted and life gets in the way. Reaching for a midnight snack occasionally is not alarming, and you can’t sleep with a grumbling tummy. So, if you are starving at midnight, what can you eat without guilt? It depends on what kind of night you’ve had, and experts talk about being aware of hunger cues while sharing a list of nourishing foods that won’t disrupt your health.
But, dieticians advise keeping a gap of two-three hours before bed and recommend 7pm as the cut-out time for dinner. In an ideal world without late-night pickle-ball matches, parties and PMS, this would have been possible. But, plans change, routines get disrupted and life gets in the way. Reaching for a midnight snack occasionally is not alarming, and you can’t sleep with a grumbling tummy. So, if you are starving at midnight, what can you eat without guilt? It depends on what kind of night you’ve had, and experts talk about being aware of hunger cues while sharing a list of nourishing foods that won’t disrupt your health.
When hormones go rogue
A sweet tooth caused due to PMS or hormonal changes can feel impossible to ignore. In such a case, the idea isn’t to ban the treat, but also not to let a midnight craving turn into a midnight feast.
“Our abilities to make decisions and exercise self-control decrease when we are physically and mentally exhausted. This makes us surrender to our cravings, especially at nights, as the intake of sweet foods can stimulate the brain pathways involved in reward response and provide comfort, pleasure, and relief to us,” notes Dietician Niranjana Surendran, Clinical Dietitian, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Bengaluru.
REACH FOR: One or two dates with toned milk, a small piece of sesame-ajwain jaggery chikki, dark chocolate with almonds or peanut butter with apple or banana.
After a late-night paddle match
If you need a small bite after squeezing in a late workout, a protein-rich snack to support muscle recovery and replenish your energy levels makes more sense than raiding the biscuit tin.
Dietician Divya Jain, Senior Dietician, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, suggests choosing foods that provide protein, fibre and healthy fats. “When eating late, the goal is to supply your muscles with protein for repair while keeping carbs light and fibre moderate so your digestion doesn’t disrupt sleep,” she advises.
REACH FOR: Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, hard-boiled egg or scrambled whites, protein shake (whey or plant-based), a handful of almonds or walnuts.
New parent, sleep-deprived and starving
For new parents, midnight eating can be less about indulgence and more about being exhausted and hungry. And when you are running on broken sleep and have a newborn to tend to, it’s easy to reach for whatever is quickest. Stocking up on healthy snacks and drinks is essential.
“After a mentally draining day, the body requires consolation. Several palatable foods with high amounts of sugar, fats or salt provide immediate gratification but result in an energy crash afterwards,” says Dietician Deepti Lokeshappa, Senior Consultant, Nutritionist and Dietitian, Motherhood Hospital, Bengaluru. “To avoid this, just be mindful of your choices and keep healthy snacks handy.”
REACH FOR: Methi-gond-date-wheat laddoos, a boiled egg with a few whole-grain crackers, a glass of warm milk, or a handful of nuts.
When parties extend beyond midnight
The festive season is here and late-night hang-outs are bound to happen. Don’t order that pizza or reach for those cup noodles on impulse as your cravings for calorie-rich comfort food could be caused by the delay in your bedtime. “Erratic sleeping habits can lead to eating during the late hours of the day and over time, this could turn into an established craving or a habit of eating even if you are not really hungry physiologically,” points out Dietician Aditi Prasad Apte, Senior - Clinical Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru. Wait for a while to see if you are actually hungry and opt for something very light and easily digestible, she recommends.
REACH FOR: Roasted Bengal gram, roasted unsalted peanuts, puffed rice (with roasted peanuts, drops of mustard oil and chaat masala).
When sleep is elusive
The exhaustion is real, but sleep continues to evade you. And somewhere between scrolling, watching television and staring at the ceiling, the urge to order a burger on Zomato can creep in. But first ask yourself: Am I hungry, or am I eating just because I am awake and bored?
“Sleep and appetite are closely interconnected. Eventually, the person may experience a learned craving or habit cue even without significant physiological hunger,” says Jain highlighting the significance of body awareness. “However, if your stomach is genuinely empty, going to bed hungry can also keep you awake. Choose a small and easy-to- digest snack (100-150 calories) that promotes sleep.”
REACH FOR: Banana with 1 tsp almond butter, a glass of warm milk or oat milk, a handful of tart cherries or walnuts, roasted Bengal gram, raw paneer cubes sprinkled with salt and pepper.
Deepa Natarajan Lobo is an independent journalist based in Bengaluru.