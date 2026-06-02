Mira Kapoor believes in the healing power of walks, not keto diets

What does wellness mean in urban India? It could be waking up for a 6-am run, maintaining a daily journal, or like Mira Rajput Kapoor chilling with kids as they watch Crazy Rich Asians together. The concept of self-care doesn’t fit into neat boxes of haves and have-nots for the budding entrepreneur. The 31-year-old believes it must be seamless and tailored to fit one’s lifestyle, age and state of mind. Kapoor is the founder of Dhun Wellness in Mumbai which completed a year in May. It was launched as a holistic centre for city dwellers who struggle to find time checking into a health resort tucked away in the hills. Located in the heart of the metropolis, they have week-long programs, from gut restoration to women’s health and sleep management.
As part of her research for the centre, Kapoor’s team studied 200 women in Mumbai. The topic was sleep deprivation in urban women between the age group 31-45 years. “The fundamental question was, choosing between sleep and workout. And, 63% of them picked sleep.” This key finding shaped their sleep program. “Also, it reinforces the cliché, Mumbai is a city that never sleeps, and you can’t get away from stress,” she shares which emphasises the need for such spaces in the financial capital.
The market research firm IMARC outlines that the health and wellness market size in India was valued at approximately ₹15.61 lakh crore in 2025 and is predicted to touch ₹24.50 lakh crore by rising at a compound annual growth rate of 5.14% from 2026-2034. While the share of luxury restoration centres in this pie is niche, these numbers hold promise. In Mumbai, premium wellness treatments are typically associated with a spa visit to a five-star hotel. Those looking for a few days of detox usually head to Dharana at Shillim near Lonavala, a drive of about two hours. But, new-age places like Dhun Wellness and AUM Life which opened a few months later, cater to time-crunched, health conscious Mumbaikaars who don’t have the bandwidth to move away from the city. While AUM’s philosophy is rooted in traditional healing models such as ayurveda and Chinese medicine with therapies like shirodhara and acupuncture, Dhun’s basket of offerings has ayurvedic programmes as well as contemporary tech-led therapies such as infrared sauna. They are opening in Delhi this year and venturing into longevity as one of their verticals. Edited excerpts from an interview.