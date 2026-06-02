Mira Kapoor believes in the healing power of walks, not keto diets

The market research firm IMARC outlines that the health and wellness market size in India was valued at approximately ₹15.61 lakh crore in 2025 and is predicted to touch ₹24.50 lakh crore by rising at a compound annual growth rate of 5.14% from 2026-2034. While the share of luxury restoration centres in this pie is niche, these numbers hold promise. In Mumbai, premium wellness treatments are typically associated with a spa visit to a five-star hotel. Those looking for a few days of detox usually head to Dharana at Shillim near Lonavala, a drive of about two hours. But, new-age places like Dhun Wellness and AUM Life which opened a few months later, cater to time-crunched, health conscious Mumbaikaars who don’t have the bandwidth to move away from the city. While AUM’s philosophy is rooted in traditional healing models such as ayurveda and Chinese medicine with therapies like shirodhara and acupuncture, Dhun’s basket of offerings has ayurvedic programmes as well as contemporary tech-led therapies such as infrared sauna. They are opening in Delhi this year and venturing into longevity as one of their verticals. Edited excerpts from an interview.