Mira Kapoor believes in the healing power of walks, not keto diets

What does wellness mean in urban India? It could be waking up for a 6-am run, maintaining a daily journal, or like Mira Rajput Kapoor chilling with kids as they watch Crazy Rich Asians together. The concept of self-care doesn’t fit into neat boxes of haves and have-nots for the budding entrepreneur. The 31-year-old believes it must be seamless and tailored to fit one’s lifestyle, age and state of mind. Kapoor is the founder of Dhun Wellness in Mumbai which completed a year in May. It was launched as a holistic centre for city dwellers who struggle to find time checking into a health resort tucked away in the hills. Located in the heart of the metropolis, they have week-long programs, from gut restoration to women’s health and sleep management.
What does wellness mean in urban India? It could be waking up for a 6-am run, maintaining a daily journal, or like Mira Rajput Kapoor chilling with kids as they watch Crazy Rich Asians together. The concept of self-care doesn’t fit into neat boxes of haves and have-nots for the budding entrepreneur. The 31-year-old believes it must be seamless and tailored to fit one’s lifestyle, age and state of mind. Kapoor is the founder of Dhun Wellness in Mumbai which completed a year in May. It was launched as a holistic centre for city dwellers who struggle to find time checking into a health resort tucked away in the hills. Located in the heart of the metropolis, they have week-long programs, from gut restoration to women’s health and sleep management.
As part of her research for the centre, Kapoor’s team studied 200 women in Mumbai. The topic was sleep deprivation in urban women between the age group 31-45 years. “The fundamental question was, choosing between sleep and workout. And, 63% of them picked sleep.” This key finding shaped their sleep program. “Also, it reinforces the cliché, Mumbai is a city that never sleeps, and you can’t get away from stress,” she shares which emphasises the need for such spaces in the financial capital.
As part of her research for the centre, Kapoor’s team studied 200 women in Mumbai. The topic was sleep deprivation in urban women between the age group 31-45 years. “The fundamental question was, choosing between sleep and workout. And, 63% of them picked sleep.” This key finding shaped their sleep program. “Also, it reinforces the cliché, Mumbai is a city that never sleeps, and you can’t get away from stress,” she shares which emphasises the need for such spaces in the financial capital.
The market research firm IMARC outlines that the health and wellness market size in India was valued at approximately ₹15.61 lakh crore in 2025 and is predicted to touch ₹24.50 lakh crore by rising at a compound annual growth rate of 5.14% from 2026-2034. While the share of luxury restoration centres in this pie is niche, these numbers hold promise. In Mumbai, premium wellness treatments are typically associated with a spa visit to a five-star hotel. Those looking for a few days of detox usually head to Dharana at Shillim near Lonavala, a drive of about two hours. But, new-age places like Dhun Wellness and AUM Life which opened a few months later, cater to time-crunched, health conscious Mumbaikaars who don’t have the bandwidth to move away from the city. While AUM’s philosophy is rooted in traditional healing models such as ayurveda and Chinese medicine with therapies like shirodhara and acupuncture, Dhun’s basket of offerings has ayurvedic programmes as well as contemporary tech-led therapies such as infrared sauna. They are opening in Delhi this year and venturing into longevity as one of their verticals. Edited excerpts from an interview.
Did you always want to set-up a wellness business?
Yes, for as long as I remember. My nana was a homeopath and my mother adopted several alternative healing practices. My view of wellness and health was shaped by observing them. I have also completed a course in Ayurveda. As for Dhun, the idea to open it struck me when I realised that travelling away from the city for week-long detoxes was not always possible. I do a gut detox twice a year and they help me a great deal. When my son was born (almost a decade ago) and I planned one seven months post-partum, I had to leave Mumbai. That’s when it occurred to me that we need an integrated holistic centre in the city that offers such programs.
What are your views on the evolution of the wellness industry in India?
It is quite fragmented, largely restricted to hotels and most haven’t evolved. Independent wellness centres are unable to offer luxurious integrated experiences at par with their western counterparts. In Mumbai, where does one go if they sought an ayurvedic treatment as well as cryotherapy under one roof? The city needed something on those lines. I have seen our guests enquiring about these experiences because they are well travelled, health conscious and have been exposed to restorative therapies abroad.
What are your favourite wellness escapes or resorts?
One of my favourites is VivaMayr in Austria, and we have collaborated with them as well. They are here every three months as a part of our visiting master’s program. My time at VivaMayr was quite restorative, but it was an active rest. I was not switched off, and I didn’t go for weight loss. I was there to counter burnout, and their program really helped. I enjoy going back to the Alpine spa at the Bürgenstock Resort in Switzerland. The way they have planned their facilities, the variety of treatments and the sense of community is unlike any other. I appreciate that they offer luxury without screaming.
In which area of your life do you struggle to take care of yourself?
The art of balance is a constant pursuit. For me, balance doesn’t mean giving attention to every aspect of my life in equal measure, but having a holistic approach. For instance, I might have to give more time to work today, then weekends are for my family. I have to stay in touch with every person I am working with as well as my friends. Most importantly, I need to check in with myself.
What do you do to connect with yourself?
I think nothing clears the mind and gives a dopamine hit like a long walk. Sometimes it could also mean watching a movie with the kids after a long day of work. My children, husband, in-laws, parents and sisters are my rock. Sometimes when I feel overwhelmed, a group call with my sisters helps me connect with myself. Also, I meditate everyday.
What is your morning routine?
Apart from meditation, I like to do a simple lymphatic drainage in the morning. I stand on a vibration plate for a few minutes or do 100 continuous jumps. And the last thing is, I have overnight soaked raisins with two strands of saffron. It is believed to balance hormones and help with anaemia.
How else do you take care of yourself as an entrepreneur?
I get eight hours of sleep daily. I go to bed and wake up at the same time everyday.
What are the wellness trends that should retire?
I have retired from intermittent fasting, it doesn’t work for me. Keto diets should most definitely go.