4 new yoga formats: Weaving in paddleboard balance and menopause health

Kollari was inspired to explore asanas targeting this phase of a woman’s life after seeing her own mother navigate perimenopause. Her classes are designed to accommodate women dealing with joint issues, reduced bone density and fluctuating energy levels. “Many women between 40 and 50 carry guilt about taking time for themselves. A big part of my work is helping them understand that self-care is not selfish. We begin slowly, build confidence and gradually increase intensity. The goal is not just physical well-being but also emotional freedom.” She believes increased awareness has encouraged more women to seek help, opening conversations that were once considered taboo.