4 new yoga formats: Weaving in paddleboard balance and menopause health

Yoga sessions are no longer restricted to a quiet studio, a mat and a bunch of folks performing the same series of asanas. In fact, it can be done on a paddleboard placed on water in a swimming pool. The classes have evolved to cater to certain cohorts, such as women dealing with menopause and long distance runners looking to increase focus as well as athleticism.
With workshops being held on beaches, forests, pools, wellness retreats, schools, hospital grounds and online, the discipline is becoming more personalised and experts believe that this transformation is being driven by the evolution of lifestyles and the increased demand for health practices that are convenient for daily living. These specialized formats are making an ancient practice relevant to a new generation.
SUP YOGA: BALANCING ON A PADDLEBOARD
Picture this: a line of participants balancing themselves on a paddle-board in the middle of water. Picturesque yet unconventional, this is Stand-Up Paddleboard (SUP) Yoga, where practitioners perform yoga poses on floating paddleboards. According to Prateek Choudhury, founder and CEO of Kashish Yoga, headquartered in Goa, the format challenges participants in ways that traditional studio sessions cannot. “Your balance is not challenged on ground. While standing on a paddle-board, you need greater core strength and mental focus. You have to be deeply involved to do it well,” he says.
Choudhury, who introduced paddle-board yoga at Kashish Yoga three years ago, start beginners in pools before taking them to beaches and open water. This change helps boost their confidence. He adds that India, with its many lakes, rivers and coastal destinations, offers immense opportunity for the practice.
Where to sign up: Kashish Yoga, Goa; and SUP Aura, Kerala.
PERIMENOPAUSE YOGA: POWERING THROUGH A MILESTONE TRANSITION
Yoga is also stepping up for women going through perimenopause or menopause. These life transitions are straddled with challenges. Shilpa Kollari, founder of wellness brand Balance & Bliss, runs specialised classes on perimenopause and menopause in Bengaluru. She says: “Every woman goes through this phase but many struggle silently. The physical symptoms are one aspect, but there is also a strong emotional and mental quotient attached to it.”
Kollari was inspired to explore asanas targeting this phase of a woman’s life after seeing her own mother navigate perimenopause. Her classes are designed to accommodate women dealing with joint issues, reduced bone density and fluctuating energy levels. “Many women between 40 and 50 carry guilt about taking time for themselves. A big part of my work is helping them understand that self-care is not selfish. We begin slowly, build confidence and gradually increase intensity. The goal is not just physical well-being but also emotional freedom.” She believes increased awareness has encouraged more women to seek help, opening conversations that were once considered taboo.
Where to sign up: Balance & Bliss, Bengaluru; The Yoga Institute, Mumbai; and Sivananda Yoga Ashram, Kerala.
YOGA FOR CHILDREN: LEARNING THROUGH PLAY
Early introduction can have long-term benefits and that’s one of the reasons children’s yoga is gaining popularity. While the classes are structured and centred on perfecting poses and increasing flexibility, instructors are also using games and storytelling to keep young participants engaged. “For children, yoga should feel like play. If we focus only on doing each asana correctly, they quickly lose interest,” says Kollari.
“That’s why I turn movements into games—walking like animals, jumping, balancing and practising breathing exercises in fun ways.” She teaches children as young as five and says group sessions work particularly well because they encourage interaction. “The children look forward to coming to class because it feels like a game. By the end of the session, they have completed a full yoga practice without even realising it.”
Where to sign up: Li’l Yogis, Mumbai; Yogavanam, Chennai; Yogavijnana, Bengaluru.