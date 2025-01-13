Start your day with a cup of coffee or two. Here's why

Did someone say “Wake up and smell the coffee"? It might be time to rephrase it to “Wake up and brew a cup of coffee before you start your day." A study, titled Coffee Drinking Timing and Mortality in US Adults, published in the European Heart Journal last week found that those who drank coffee in the morning enjoyed the maximum health benefits compared to those who drank coffee all day or didn’t drink any at all. There are cardiovascular benefits as it helps reduce the risk of all-cause mortality by 16%, and the risk of death from cardiovascular disease by 31% compared to those who don’t drink any coffee.

The researchers studied the dietary habits of 40,725 adult men and women in the United States and followed up with medical records analysis for almost a decade between 1999 and 2018. In this large sample, 36% were morning coffee drinkers while 14% drank coffee all day long. The study also found that the amount of coffee one drinks doesn’t matter as much as the time of the day one drinks it, with morning coffee drinkers having a significantly lower risk of all-cause mortality.

This study has a significant bearing not only on our health but also for coffee entrepreneurs and the market overall. Coffee consumption is growing at a fast pace in India with several craft, boutique and chain coffee shops popping up across the country. At the same time, coffee-loving Indians are investing in coffee machines for their homes.

Dr Pankaj Puri, director of gastroenterology and hepatobiliary sciences at Fortis Escorts Hospital in New Delhi, admits that there is a lot of interest in the overall beneficial effects of coffee consumption in recent times. “Drinking more than two cups of coffee a day is reported to have benefits. Moreover, incremental beneficial effects have been reported for up to 4 to 6 cups of coffee a day," he says.

Puri’s observation is backed by a 2017 study published in the British Medical Journal, in which researchers found that three to four cups of coffee a day are more likely to benefit than harm. Those who drink this amount saw the largest risk reduction for various health outcomes. In recent years, there have been several other studies to prove that coffee consumption has multiple health benefits. A regular exerciser will be able to quickly point out how coffee helps them perform better in their workouts. A 2020 study, published in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism, found that the caffeine in coffee ‘improves athletic performance of recreational and amateur athletes by attenuating pain sensation and perceived exertion’, which tends to make you feel like you are performing better.

“Caffeine in coffee can increase the release of adrenaline, improving physical performance and endurance during exercise. Caffeine can also reduce the perception of effort, making a physical activity like exercising feel less challenging," says Fiona Sampat, clinical dietitian at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. Here again, moderation plays a part as the same study found that caffeine tends to improve mood and cognitive performance among those who drink less compared to those who drink more. “A study conducted in Finland and published in Cambridge University’s Public Health Nutrition journal found that coffee consumption may decrease the risk of depression, whereas no association was found for tea and caffeine intake," Sampat adds.

If you are among those who add milk to their morning brew, there’s more good news. A study published in Nature Communications last week found that dairy products help protect against colorectal cancer, and that this is driven largely or wholly by calcium. Consuming 300mg of calcium per day and 200 grams of dairy milk per day are respectively linked to 17% lower risk and 14% lower risk of colorectal cancer, the study found.

More than caffeine

Coffee is a complex beverage containing over a hundred compounds. “Coffee’s protective effects could also be due to the other compounds in it," says Puri, adding that the type of bean and the way it is brewed can also make a difference. “The composition of coffee is influenced by the type of coffee bean and preparation. Espresso is made using high pressure boiling water through a column of coffee, which could modify several of its compounds. Compared to an espresso, infusion or filtration in regular coffee helps preserve chlorogenic acids better. This is why a cup of regular coffee is more beneficial than an espresso," he argues.

Coffee also contains polyphenols, says Sampat. Polyphenols are a rich source of bioactive chemicals with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities. “Results from epidemiological and experimental research point to a possible correlation between the intake of these compounds and a decreased risk of comorbidities such as sarcopenia, obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and some types of cancer, that may predispose an individual to physical frailty as they age," she adds. For all it’s benefits, it’s important to remember that ‘too much of a good thing can be bad’. There are plenty of risks that excess consumption of coffee entails, and these adverse effects can vary from person to person.

“Excessive coffee intake, especially in the latter half of the day, can lead to insomnia and disrupted sleep patterns. It can worsen panic attacks and cause jitteriness, anxiety and palpitations. Also, coffee’s impact on stomach acid production has sparked concerns about the possibility of a rise in dyspepsia, which is characterised by heartburn, eructation, nausea, poor digestion, and gas," warns Sampat.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.

