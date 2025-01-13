Start your day with a cup of coffee or two. Here's why
SummaryPeople who drink coffee in the morning enjoy better heart health and lower risk of all-cause mortality, says new study
Did someone say “Wake up and smell the coffee"? It might be time to rephrase it to “Wake up and brew a cup of coffee before you start your day." A study, titled Coffee Drinking Timing and Mortality in US Adults, published in the European Heart Journal last week found that those who drank coffee in the morning enjoyed the maximum health benefits compared to those who drank coffee all day or didn’t drink any at all. There are cardiovascular benefits as it helps reduce the risk of all-cause mortality by 16%, and the risk of death from cardiovascular disease by 31% compared to those who don’t drink any coffee.