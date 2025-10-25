Why a steady morning routine might be your best wellness hack
Having a consistent morning routine can set the emotional tone for the rest of your day. Experts share tips on how to draw one that will optimally work for you
If one were looking for advice related to productivity, there’s no dearth of content. We have social media, websites, motivational speakers and even celebrities telling us how to lead optimal lives in more ways than one. Listen closely to this deluge of information and one advice that rings aloud is the call to have a morning routine. It's believed that having one helps set the tone for the rest of the day. Well-known personalities from the late Steve Jobs to Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey have attributed their success to optimised morning routines. Actors Jennifer Aniston and Deepika Padukone have sworn that staying away from social media in the mornings has helped them function better throughout the day.