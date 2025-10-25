Why a steady morning routine might be your best wellness hack

A MORNING ROUTINE THAT WENT VIRAL

In recent times, fitness coach and influencer Ashton Hall’s morning routine not only went viral on TikTok, it even got Gen Z latching on. To describe Hall’s routine as extreme would be an understatement – especially the bit that involves taping your mouth while sleeping. While critics have panned it as ridiculous, it hasn’t stopped people from trying it for themselves. Here's a brief outline of what it involves: Wake up at 3.50am. Within 30 mins of waking up i.e. by 4.30am, dunk your face in ice, at 5am, sit down for prayer and reflection, follow it up by eating a banana as an early morning pre-workout snack and slapping its peel on your face as some kind of beauty treatment. The window between 6.15am-7.30am is for exercising, followed by a shower and breakfast prep at 8.30am. By 9.15 am, you are ready for work.