Mother’s Day 2025: How women diagnosed with severe ailments cope with motherhood
Divya Naik 6 min read 11 May 2025, 03:25 PM IST
SummaryLife for women who are diagnosed with life-altering conditions postpartum is one of endless treatments, battling fear and being isolated from their child. Lounge talks to mothers and doctors about what it takes to persevere and enjoy motherhood
On May 4, 2022, Vidya Iyer awoke in a hospital bed with a drain protruding from her throat, an oxygen mask strapped to her face, and her husband and mother waiting anxiously nearby. It was supposed to be a day of joy—her mother’s birthday. Cake had been ordered. But celebration gave way to silence when her sister’s text arrived. “You have papillary thyroid carcinoma. They’ve removed your thyroid gland, the parathyroid gland and nearly 14 lymph nodes."
