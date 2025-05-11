Mother’s Day 2025: How women diagnosed with severe ailments cope with motherhood

FIGHTING IN SILENCE

For Mukherjee, physical comforts were ample—her hospital had good food, supportive staff, and high-quality care. But emotionally, she felt abandoned. “I would sit in my room, watch TV, FaceTime my family. But being away from my baby? That was a pain nothing else could touch." The feeling of being ‘trapped in a 5-star prison’ is more common than one might think. Vidya too recalls the days feeling hollow during her radioactive iodine therapy. “I was entirely isolated for 12 days. Couldn’t even flush a toilet the normal way. Couldn’t see my daughter. Couldn’t smell her hair, touch her skin."