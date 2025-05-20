Mounjaro in India: The speed bumps impacting access to weight loss drugs
Shrenik Avlani 5 min read 20 May 2025, 03:00 PM IST
SummaryPharma giant Eli Lilly’s weight loss drug Mounjaro is priced between Rs. 10,000- ₹15,000 in India making it inaccessible to a majority of the population
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The immensely successful new age weight loss jabs have finally come to India with the recent launch of Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and more are likely to be launched in the due course of time. These drugs couldn’t have come at a more critical moment as India is staring down the barrel of a double engine public health crisis of rising cases of diabetes and obesity.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less