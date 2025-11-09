Sonika Yadav, a constable with the Delhi Police, won a bronze medal at the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025-26 held in Andhra Pradesh in October. The 31-year-old was seven months pregnant as she performed a squat with 125kg loaded on her back, bench-pressed 80kg and deadlifted 145kg while on her way to the medal. Six months into her pregnancy, Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, ran a half marathon at the Tata Mumbai Marathon in 2018. In a country where exercise and active lifestyles are just about beginning to be accepted, working out intensely during pregnancy – barring yoga and easy walks – still raises eyebrows. Common reactions to pregnant women working out range from shock and concern to bewildered stares and free advice to “take it easy" and “not strain oneself" during such a critical time.

Most doctors in India usually advise women against “strenuous" workouts such as strength training, running and boot camps and urge them to do light exercise such as walking and yoga, says Pallavi Barman, a 43-year-old mother of two who worked out through both her pregnancies. “This is not surprising as there is very little precedent in India of women exercising through a pregnancy. Most doctors err on the side of caution and advise pregnant women to avoid gym and running. They usually suggest walking and pre-natal yoga as the best exercise for pregnant women," explains Barman.

There’s no doubt that things are a bit better in the West where active lifestyles have been widespread for several years now. However, out there too there are several misconceptions about working out through a pregnancy. Katie Preston, a 30-year-old corporate trainer in Southampton, England, stopped training for her first marathon after she decided to have a baby. “Many still believe exercising during pregnancy is not comfortable for the baby in the womb, may put it at risk and affect its growth," says Gemma May, a personal trainer in Brighton, England, who specialises in pre- and post-natal fitness, and someone who was working out five days a week till the 35th week of her pregnancy. She used to perform deadlifts, shoulder press and bicep curls at weights lower than she used to hit pre-pregnancy.

EXERCISING DURING PREGNANCY HAS MANY BENEFITS

There is strong scientific evidence that women who continue to exercise through their pregnancy reap plenty of benefits. The American College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Committee’s advice to women with uncomplicated pregnancies is that they should engage in aerobic and strength-conditioning exercises before, during and after pregnancy and that physical activity during pregnancy has minimal risks and has been shown to benefit most.

Benefits of exercise during pregnancy include muscle toning, reduction of gestational diabetes and excessive weight gain, increased energy levels and upbeat mood, good mental health and quicker post-partum recovery, reduced pregnancy-related pains, aches acidity, gas, incontinence, indigestion and constipation, and release of endorphins that improve the mood.

While Barman’s gynaecologist in Mumbai was aware of her active lifestyle and didn’t ask her to stop working out, she did ask her to be careful. “She clearly listed her concerns to me and gave me specific advise on what to do while doing certain workouts. On lifting weights, she asked me to make sure that I never hit my baby bump. The body’s centre of gravity changes all through one’s pregnancy, so she asked me to especially focus on my balance. When it came to running, she asked me to hydrate well and drink plenty of fluids as the body requires a lot more water during this phase of life," recalls Barman, who continued doing calisthenics, parkour, yoga, cardio and weight lifting through both her pregnancies.

GUIDELINES TO REMEMBER

While working out during pregnancy is good and comes with plenty of benefits, those who have done little exercise pre-pregnancy, shouldn’t start after finding out that they are bearing a child because their bodies are not used to the strains of physical exercise, warns Dr Uma Vaidyanathan, senior consultant (obstetrics and gynaecology), Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh in New Delhi.