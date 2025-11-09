While Barman’s gynaecologist in Mumbai was aware of her active lifestyle and didn’t ask her to stop working out, she did ask her to be careful. “She clearly listed her concerns to me and gave me specific advise on what to do while doing certain workouts. On lifting weights, she asked me to make sure that I never hit my baby bump. The body’s centre of gravity changes all through one’s pregnancy, so she asked me to especially focus on my balance. When it came to running, she asked me to hydrate well and drink plenty of fluids as the body requires a lot more water during this phase of life," recalls Barman, who continued doing calisthenics, parkour, yoga, cardio and weight lifting through both her pregnancies.