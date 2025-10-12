Inside Mumbai’s first crying club where tears turn into catharsis
Drawing a mix of young professionals, grieving parents, and even retirees, the club seeks to create a safe space where adults can experience the catharsis of weeping with company
On a sticky Sunday evening in Khar, Mumbai’s honking and chaos fade as you step into a softly lit café. Inside, the usual chatter of coffee drinkers is replaced by sniffles. Tissue boxes sit on each table, chamomile tea steams in ceramic mugs, and a playlist of piano notes floats through the room. A dozen strangers sit shoulder to shoulder, eyes brimming. For the next hour, they are here to do what many Indians have been taught to suppress: cry.