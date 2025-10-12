Inside Mumbai’s first crying club where tears turn into catharsis

For Raj Sethi, 38, a software engineer, it took coaxing from a friend. “At first, I thought this was silly, grown-ups paying to cry. But halfway through, I broke down thinking of my father’s death. I realised I hadn’t cried properly in years." Not everyone left feeling lighter. Saif Ali Jetha, 24, who is pursuing his MBBS, says, “I walked in laughing, walked out with puffy eyes. On the way home I felt calm, but also strangely drained. It was intense, almost like an emotional hangover." One retiree said she came out of curiosity. “My husband passed away three years ago. I cried a lot then, but less now. At the club, I cried remembering him, but also felt comfort in the company of strangers who didn’t ask me to stop."