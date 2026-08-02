How to make the most of muscle memory

Out of all the stages of a fitness activity, it is in the beginner phase that the most amount of consistency should be followed. This is because, for the muscles, it is the first stage or the cognitive phase of learning new moves and patterns. Just like you typed on a keyboard for the first time, or learnt how to catch a ball, smash a pickleball, or tie your shoelaces. The more you do this task, the more the body starts understanding other factors like how much weight is too little or too much, what is your preferred width for a bench press, what driver you should use in which hole on a particular golf course. The examples are endless, but muscle memory is a fascinating subject which when understood, can make your fitness journey more rewarding.