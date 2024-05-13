Why exercising to your favourite playlist is a good idea
Good music can greatly complement a workout, which is why leading gyms employ experts to curate their playlists according to the time of day and type of workout
For William Shakespeare, the world’s most famous playwright, music was the food of love. If he’d ever enter a gym today, he would also probably add that music is the fuel for exercise. Just look at anyone from Olympic athletes to tennis stars like Iga Swiatek to common folk who work out with you, every other person is spotted with headphones or AirPods to get in the zone for their training. This is in addition to the music that most gyms play in the background all day long. Music plays an important role in modern day exercise and training.