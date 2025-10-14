When the mountain cracked open above Ronti Peak in Chamoli, Uttarakhand one February morning in 2021, sending a roaring torrent of rock, ice, and melted snow down the Dhauliganga valley, it wasn’t only hydropower plants that were swept away. Entire families who had survived the deluge soon discovered another kind of emergency—one that lingered long after the debris had settled. “I remember the sound before anything else," says Jyoti Dhaundiyal, 40, a school teacher from the valley. “It was like the earth was screaming. After that, it was all mud, chaos, and silence." For weeks, she couldn’t sleep. “Everyone talked about the rescue, the losses, the bridges," she recalls. “No one asked how our minds were holding up. Even today, when it rains, I can feel my nerves tighten in my head."