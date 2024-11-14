Newborn care in India: Why we need to bridge cultural beliefs with science
SummaryIn a country where cultural rituals related to newborn care are plentiful, what's needed is evidence-based practice that blends science with tradition to ensure the well-being of newborns
Newborn care in India is deeply influenced by a blend of cultural beliefs, traditions, and modern medical science. Although all these customs have been handed down the line of generations and have significant cultural meaning, evidence-based medicine asks for certain practices to be reviewed. As a pediatrician, I appreciate tradition in patient care, yet feel a responsibility to provide evidence-based practice that protects the safety and well-being of newborns.