Newborn care in India: Why we need to bridge cultural beliefs with science

Raising a child in India goes deep into the roots of family and social structures. For safe newborn care in consideration of cultural beliefs, the practices are best taught to the parents for the all-rounded advantage of the newborn. But as modernization sweeps through and changes the face of India, there needs to be a dialogue between tradition and science so that newborn care remains sensitive to culture and yet medically sound. We need to come together to create a new standard of care that will serve as a bridge from the past to the future.