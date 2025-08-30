The nine jewels of wellness and how to make them a part of your daily life

The concept of wellness, as we know it, is often limited to fleeting trends or ambitious checklists. However, for me, wellness transcends them and is not dissimilar to a treasure comprising nine sparkling jewels. Each jewel represents a relationship we need to nurture – not occasionally, but every single day. In my book, Connect to Reconnect , I explore these nine relationships deeply. Incorporating these jewels into your everyday life should feel effortless and not overwhelming. Here’s how you can go about it:

1. Self – The Foundation Jewel: If your relationship with yourself is conflicted or uncertain, every other jewel loses its lustre.

Daily practice: Start your day by checking in with yourself. Ask yourself, how am I feeling today? What do I need? Even five minutes of journaling or stillness can help you respond to your day instead of being pulled by it.

Also Read | Finding connection and focus in the dots and lines of a ‘rangoli’

2. Body – The Energy Jewel: Your body is your lifelong home.

Daily practice: Treat it like a cherished property - keep it well-maintained. Move daily in ways you enjoy, hydrate generously and rest as if recharging is non-negotiable (because it is).

3. Food – The Nourishment Jewel: Food is more than fuel; it’s a conversation you have with your body.

Daily practice: Pause before you eat and ask yourself, “How is this food nourishing me?" Fill your plate with colours and make mindful choices. Above all, approach your meal with gratitude mindset.

4. Nature – The Grounding Jewel: Nature can heal you in ways that no gadget can.

Daily practice: Step outside your home or office, even if it’s just for five minutes. Notice the sky, the trees and the wind caressing your face. Let nature remind you that growth is a process, not a race.

5. Interpersonal Relationships – The Connection Jewel: Your friends, family and/or colleagues form your circle of belonging, and fulfil important social and emotional needs.

Daily practice: Give one person your full, undistracted attention every day. Genuinely ask them, “How are you?" When they speak, listen without trying to fix. This can deepen bonds instantly.

6. Romantic Partner – The Intimacy Jewel: Always remember that love grows when it is nurtured. Love also suffers when it is taken for granted.

Daily practice: Share one intentional moment with your partner. This could be a compliment, a hug or even a short walk together. Expressing your love doesn’t have to involve grand gestures. Instead, everyday acts and daily nurturing keeps love alive.

7. Work Life – The Purpose Jewel: Work is more than a means to an end for most of us. It shapes how we spend our time and also defines our identity.

Daily practice: Identify your one meaningful win for the day – this could be a task, conversation or project that you know will make you feel accomplished. Make space to complete this before you become consumed by the chaos.

8. Money – The Security Jewel: Most people don’t realise that the difference between whether money is a source of freedom or stress for them depends on how they engage with it.

Daily practice: Make one mindful money choice today – review your subscriptions, save a certain amount or postpone a purchase if it's an influential buy.

9. God or Super Power – The Meaning Jewel: Spirituality, no matter the form, connects us to something larger than ourselves. For many of us, our belief in a higher power instils us with a sense of purpose and grounds us.

Daily practice: Make time for a short prayer, meditation, gratitude or quiet reflection. Whether you call it God, the Universe or simply a higher energy – let it anchor you.

You might wonder, nine jewels? Isn't that a lot to manage? Instead of approaching them like a checklist, imagine them as threads that are woven through the tapestry of your day.

Your morning walk could cover the body and nature aspects. Sharing a meal with a loved one could touch food and relationships. A quiet evening prayer could nurture self and God. They are all overlapping – one mindful and intentional act can shine on multiple jewels. Wellness is not about perfection, it is about presence. And when you live with these nine jewels in mind, you realise you have been carrying your treasure all along… you just needed to open it.

Namrata Jain is a psychotherapist and relationship expert based in Mumbai.