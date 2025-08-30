The nine jewels of wellness and how to make them a part of your daily life
Wellness is not about following fleeting trends, it is about nourishing nine dimensions of life starting from self to interpersonal relationships, work and finance, every single day
The concept of wellness, as we know it, is often limited to fleeting trends or ambitious checklists. However, for me, wellness transcends them and is not dissimilar to a treasure comprising nine sparkling jewels. Each jewel represents a relationship we need to nurture – not occasionally, but every single day. In my book, Connect to Reconnect, I explore these nine relationships deeply. Incorporating these jewels into your everyday life should feel effortless and not overwhelming. Here’s how you can go about it: