Long flight ahead? Here's your no-stress wellness-coded survival guide

It's the season of the holiday rush, which means navigating through trolleys piled high and patiently waiting in serpentine security lines. Travel days are always chaotic, but they don’t necessarily have to be punishing. Simple, repeatable rituals can change how you feel. If you struggle with pre-flight jitters, tummy trouble, or tight joints, Lounge spoke to fitness and nutrition experts for tips that will help you keep calm and carry on.

“I always tell my clients — treat a travel day like a mini detox, not a cheat day. What you eat before and during a flight can completely change how you feel when you land," says Sakshi Lalwani, nutritionist, lifestyle expert and founder of Sakshi Lalwani Diets & Dreams (SLDD).

What to do on the morning of your trip



Rise and get a dose of sunshine. On the morning of your flight, ensure you get 5–10 minutes of natural daylight on your balcony or by a bright window (even if the sun is shy). If you’re leaving before sunrise, flip on brighter indoor lights. This simple cue nudges alertness and keeps your body clock steady through a long day.

As for what to eat, functional nutritionist Nandini Sharma notes that eating heavy, salty meals before flying could lead to bloating, sluggishness and more thirst. She suggests going in for yoghurt with fruit and nuts or a veggie omelette on toast. “Aim for 20–30 g protein, 5–10 g fibre, and a little unsaturated fat— enough to keep your energy stable for a few hours."

Himani Jariwala, registered dietician and founder of Victrio Nutrition, Mumbai flags three common mistakes people tend to make in terms of their trip-day diet: Starting the journey dehydrated, eating salty convenience foods, and skipping or overloading a pre-flight meal. “Fix it with a balanced light meal two hours before boarding, steady sips of water with electrolytes, and snacks like nuts, fruit, yoghurt or idlis—they’re gentle on the gut," Jariwala says.

Hydration is super important. “Airplane cabins are super dehydrating, so sip water through the day — not all at once. I usually add a pinch of rock salt and lemon to my bottle to retain hydration naturally," says Lalwani. And while having coffee is fine, timing matters. “For most travellers, 100–200 mg caffeine is reasonable," adds Sharma. “Avoid it 6–8 hours before intended sleep; opt for decaf if you’re flying the red-eye."

What to do while waiting at the airport



“Travelling restricts you to a single sitting position for hours together. Micro-moves inside the airport or railway station pre-boarding can enable joint mobility, blood circulation, prevent muscle cramps and neck aches. It can help you overcome pre-travel jitters and enable appetite," says Ipsha Barooah, nutrition and exercise Coach at Reset Fitness, Mumbai.

For those experiencing pre-boarding jitters, Barooah highly recommends keeping your phone away. “You are already present at your boarding gate. So observe your immediate and distant surroundings to test your vision. This is also a great mental exercise. I do this very often right before boarding to emulate the calm temperament of the ground staff."

And then there are frequent flyers who follow simple rituals that keep them grounded. Pankaj Anand, luxury travel photographer keeps a 30-minute buffer from door to gate—“delays can happen anywhere"— and resets at the gate with water and light neck stretches. “I toss a whole fruit in my bag as a buffer for (unscheduled) delays and grab (unflavoured) yoghurt at the lounge to steady my system," he says. His one-line mantra for queues and delays? “This can happen to anyone, anywhere, so there's no point fuming."

In flight rituals



For most people, travel is akin to having a fight or flight (pun intended) situation, quips Barooah. Her tip? Once you are seated, close your eyes and focus on the box breathing technique. "Inhale and exhale slowly for a few seconds to a count of four. Doing this slows your heart rate by activating the parasympathetic system. This one activity will reduce cortisol and anxiety as you prepare for a long haul flight," she says.

On whether consuming alcohol is wise, before the journey or in-flight, Barooah's advice is straight forward. “Avoid it near travel since it dehydrates and disrupts sleep. Hydrate with water or a non-alcoholic beverage instead." Sharma’s hydration plan is almost formulaic. Drink 250–300 ml water before boarding, 250–300 ml in flight, 500 ml post-flight ( or more for long-hauls). “If electrolytes aren’t handy, adding a pinch of salt + lemon in your water works. Coconut water is a good potassium top-up, too," says Sharma.

As for what to eat, the suggestion is unanimous: choose protein-forward, modest-salt items like yoghurt, hummus and vegetables, egg/cheese boxes, or a packed meal of a sandwich/roll. To avoid bloating, Jariwala recommends easy-to-digest meals, no fizzy drinks, and chewing slowly. Her quick fix: a warm fennel-cumin-ajwain sip post-meal.

Frequent flyer Akshay Salot keeps his in-seat ritual minimal. “Good music or chanting keeps me calm; I tend to order protein + veg meal, skip sugary drinks, and say yes to every water offer."

Barooah shares a quick set of stretches she does while seated:

a. Shoulder rotation: Roll your shoulders in clockwise and anti-clockwise movements.

b. Seated spinal rotation: Place your hand on the armrest and rotate gently on either side. This helps you stretch your spine without disturbing your co-passengers.

c. Arm stretches: With your right arm, reach out to your left shoulders and vice-versa.

d. Wrist rotation: Gently rotate your wrist in clockwise and anti-clockwise movements

e. Neck movements: Focus on very gentle neck movements from left to right

f. Stretch your legs: Seated calf raises and gentle leg stretches can help too.

Land well



On landing, walk for three minutes before heading to the rideshare queue. And as soon as possible, step into daylight. Dinner on the day of arrival should be light-ish – think protein + veg + a familiar carb. Do five minutes of calves/hips/upper back stretches before bed to wake up with a clearer, less jet-lagged head.

AIRPORT HACKS TO REMEMBER

Nandini Sharma shares four hacks that could help you endure a long journey:

Best grab-and-go airport choices: Pick protein bars, paneer/tofu/chicken sandwiches or rice bowls with paneer, kidney beans or chicken. Top snacks to pack: Roasted unsalted nuts or nut mix , rice cakes + nut butter, hummus + carrot sticks, roasted makhana. Blood sugar strategy for long lines/late boarding: Eat veggies first, followed by protein and then carbs. This keeps the blood sugar balanced. One habit to protect gut/energy if you fly frequently: Keep your circadian rhythm in check since your hormones, digestion and energy levels are governed by this. Spend a few minutes in the morning sunlight, use blue light blockers while travelling at night, and take melatonin to prevent jet lag.

Anushka Patodia is an independent journalist based in Mumbai.