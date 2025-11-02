Long flight ahead? Here's your no-stress wellness-coded survival guide
Visiting a new place is always joyful — but the long journey to get there can test your patience (and your body). If pre-flight jitters or travel fatigue sound familiar, these wellness hacks will help you stay balanced en route
It's the season of the holiday rush, which means navigating through trolleys piled high and patiently waiting in serpentine security lines. Travel days are always chaotic, but they don’t necessarily have to be punishing. Simple, repeatable rituals can change how you feel. If you struggle with pre-flight jitters, tummy trouble, or tight joints, Lounge spoke to fitness and nutrition experts for tips that will help you keep calm and carry on.