What this year’s Nobel Prize means for brain disorders

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel for a tool that works a little like a light switch for the brain. They discovered the field of optogenetics—a technique used by researchers to control neurons with light.

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It began with pond algae To put it simply, the story opens with little green algae that swim toward light. Hegemann and Nagel found that these algae carry a protein that works like a tiny door. When light hits it, the door opens and lets charged particles (or ions) in which causes electrical activity within the cells. Later, Deisseroth and his team figured out how to put such doors (which is the protein) into the nerve cells of animals. This enabled them to use a flash of light to select cells which could sense it.

Why are scientists hopeful? The brain has billions of nerve cells that communicate with each other through tiny electric signals. Old tools, like drugs or electrodes, are blunt. It’s like turning on all the lights on a street when you just wanted one light bulb. Optogenetics lets scientists choose a single cell type and then control it.

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This allows them to see what circuits drive a specific memory, a mood, or a habit. In mice, it has been used to recover seemingly lost memories and to reduce depression-like symptoms.

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What does this mean for patients? Take Parkinson’s disease: Certain brain circuits stop working properly and so movement becomes slow and stiff. Some patients are already treated with deep brain stimulation, in which a thin wire delivers mild electric pulses to the brain. Optogenetics helps researchers identify precisely which cells are important, so future therapies could be more accurate with less side effects.

Another case is that of those with epilepsy which is caused by sudden storms of overactive neurons. In animal studies, scientists have used light to quiet those cells and stop seizures. Depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders are more difficult, because they involve many circuits working like a concert. Here, optogenetics is primarily a map-maker for now. In animals, scientists can activate and deactivate circuits to find out which ones are associated with low mood or fear. Then better drugs and therapies can be directed to the right spot.

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The research is still at a nascent stage, and most of this work is carried out in lab animals. Vision is the first real hope for patients. In 2021, optogenetics helped a 58-year-old blind patient from France partially regain his vision.

It is much harder to treat disorders of the brain. The light-sensitive gene has to be put into the right cells, normally with the help of a harmless virus. It’s a challenge to get light deep inside the brain, and that may mean tiny implants.

The big picture Even if cures take time, the prize is a reminder of how science progresses. A rare look at light-loving algae has provided researchers with a new way of reading the brain. Understanding the problem is the first step to fixing it for millions of people living with neurological and mental health conditions.

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Dr. Shiva Kumar R, Head and Senior Consultant – Neurology, Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru

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