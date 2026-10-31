Did Silicon Valley reinvent yoga nidra as NSDR?

“The evidence for performance is considerably thinner than the enthusiasm around it,” says Bagrodia. “It may be a promising recovery tool, but is not yet an established cognitive enhancer.” He is similarly cautious about what is happening during the practice. Breathing may slow, physiological arousal may fall, and studies of yoga nidra have reported changes in heart-rate variability and EEG (electroencephalography) reading, which measures electric activity in the brain. But there is no single brainwave pattern or HRV (Heart Rate Variability) number that indicates someone has entered an officially defined state called NSDR. “A changed brain state is not automatically a more enhanced brain state,” he says. That is worth remembering when phrases such as “nervous-system reset” enter the conversation. “The nervous system is a dynamic regulatory system and not a computer you reboot in 10 minutes,” says Bagrodia. A practice may help reduce physiological arousal, or the body’s level of activation and alertness, describing that as a reset is not wholly accurate.