Did Silicon Valley reinvent yoga nidra as NSDR?

One of the buzziest practices in modern wellness is NSDR, an acronym for Non-Sleep Deep Rest. It is a term coined by Stanford neuroscientist Andrew Huberman. It sounds quite technical for something that largely involves being still while seated or lying down, closing your eyes and listening to a guided audio with cues for breathwork, visualisation and body-focussed attention.
It also sounds familiar. Yoga nidra has been asking people to do something similar for decades. The practice involves lying on your back while a teacher guides your attention through different parts of the body. You notice the breath, consciously relax and try to remain aware even as the body becomes deeply still.
From the outside, NSDR looks pretty much the same. The most popular videos are by Huberman who is also an official NSDR guide and coined the term in 2021. Although it borrows from yoga nidra, the process—or protocol in Huberman’s words—comes across as more technical with details like asking the practitioner to imagine holding a spotlight that expands as their attention moves from the lower to upper body. In his health podcast, Huberman Lab, he defines NSDR as an umbrella term that can include yoga nidra, meditation and sleep hypnosis. Yoga nidra, according to him, is one specific practice within it, with its own yogic language and intention-setting.
So did Silicon Valley reinvent yoga nidra? Kumaar Bagrodia, Mumbai-based neuroscientist and founder of neuroscience-based brain-training company NeuroLeap, believes that there is a considerable overlap. “I would describe NSDR more as translation than invention. Yoga nidra comes with a traditional yogic framework. NSDR largely removes that lens and emphasises recovery, learning and performance. The body doesn’t care what acronym we give the experience. What has changed most dramatically here is the cultural packaging.”
That framework is an important distinction. Yoga nidra isn’t simply about lying down to recover from a difficult day. It involves techniques such as withdrawing attention from external distractions, systematically moving awareness through the body, being aware of the breath, visualising and, often, setting a sankalpa or intention. The practice may be undertaken for relaxation, but can also be part of a broader meditative or spiritual discipline.
NSDR, on the other hand, is frequently recommended as a way to recover from mental effort, restore focus, or prepare for another bout of work. The physical experience may be similar, but the intended outcome is not always the same.
Old practice, new vocabulary
Calling yoga nidra ancient is both true and slightly misleading. Elements of the practice draw on much older yogic and tantric traditions, but the structured form most people recognise today was systematised and introduced by Swami Satyananda Saraswati, an Indian spiritual teacher who founded the Bihar School of Yoga in 1963.
Yoga trainer Shamsah Panjwani, founder of Shams Yoga in Surat, says NSDR is the same old wine in a new bottle. For her, the difficulty of yoga nidra lies in quietening the mind while lying still. “Yoga nidra is a very deep meditative experience,” she says. NSDR deliberately sheds much of that context. And Huberman has his reasons for adopting a different approach. Speaking in a live Q&A in Australia’s ICC Sydney Theatre in 2024, he explained that he chose the moniker not to take the practice away from yoga nidra, but because unfamiliar names can deter people from trying something when they come across as esoteric.
This approach makes sense in a culture where yoga nidra might come across as spiritual, foreign or vaguely intimidating. Non-Sleep Deep Rest, on the other hand, tells you exactly what is being offered and asks for no prior relationship with yoga. The repackaged approach has some influential takers, including Sundar Pichai. In 2022, the Google CEO told The Wall Street Journal that he found meditation difficult. What worked better for him was NSDR.
Bagrodia thinks the name itself has done a great deal of the work. “Yoga nidra sounds contemplative, whereas Non-Sleep Deep Rest sounds like neuroscience. It makes rest feel purposeful and productive. NSDR didn’t invent the underlying practice. It gave an old practice a vocabulary that a performance-oriented culture was ready to accept.”
Panjwani believes a lot of this is marketing. “The name change might lead one to believe that it has a scientific basis,” she says. A simple meditation class may not draw people in, she argues, whereas modern wellness terminology can make essentially familiar practices feel more appealing.