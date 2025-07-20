It’s time to normalise the conversation around menstrual mental load
Menstrual mental load is the constant mental strain women undergo to adjust their lives around their period cycles, but a quiet pressure to be resilient stops them from talking about it. Experts Lounge spoke to feel it’s time to reclaim the narrative
Cramps, mood swings, food cravings and more, periods come with a horde of symptoms. If it’s anxiety and depression for some, it's headaches and acne for others. Yet, periods and the mental load that accompanies it is never really discussed. A report released by period panty brand Mahina, Beyond Blood: The Unseen Burden of Every Cycle in May, states that with every cycle, not only do women feel the cramps and changes in mood, they also experience a mental load, an emotional strain, that is often carried in silence. The report surveyed 1,000 menstruators across eight major cities, aged between 18-45 years.