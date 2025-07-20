It’s time to normalise the conversation around menstrual mental load

Poonam Patkar, head of Ujaas says, “To me, the period mental load is the invisible burden that menstruators feel. It’s a constant calculation of: “Do I have enough pads for the day?" “What if there’s a stain?" “Can I ask someone for help without feeling ashamed?" “Should I speak up about my pain, or just push through like always?"" Patkar talks of interactions she has had with young girls and women about the lack of conversations and support around them during their cycles. “Young girls, especially during their first few cycles, express a deep sense of fear, confusion, and self-consciousness. There’s the normalizing of this strain—how so many women shrug off their discomfort as just part of being a woman. That silent acceptance, passed on from one generation to the next, is a reflection of how deeply embedded this mental load is in our lives," she notes.