Detox like Djokovic at this luxury resort in Rajasthan

When at 38, the tennis player with the most Grand Slam titles slides and falls while trying to return a shot from Carlos Alcaraz, then gets up, takes a deep breath and gets back to work, you know there’s no bigger hero of the wellness age than Novak Djokovic. He cries in post-match interviews about losing his first coach. He does an imaginary violin riff for his daughter, mentors new stars of the sport, and speaks up about competitive burnout. Wellness practices and holistic health are no longer just luxury but also painstaking scientific inquiry, and Djokovic embodies that as the ultimate evangelist for holistic health.