Nutrition for kids: Why early eating habits matter for life
What children eat in the first few years of their lives is not only fuel for their bodies, it informs their genes, shapes their taste buds and wires their emotional balance
Childhood lifestyle diseases are no longer rare. Hormonal imbalances, obesity, early-onset metabolic issues, and gut-related disorders are now seen in children as young as seven. While the triggers may vary, one truth stands clear: the foundation of lifelong health is built early, and it begins at the plate.