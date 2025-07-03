Nutrition for kids: Why early eating habits matter for life

Early Habits = Lifelong Impact

Eating patterns formed between the ages of 5 and 12 go far beyond nutritional value — they shape belief systems. A child’s subconscious mind is highly impressionable during this time. The routines they follow, the foods they associate with comfort or energy, and the rhythm of their day all become embedded patterns. Simple, consistent habits — like eating fresh, local, seasonal food, respecting mealtimes, and limiting digital distractions at the table — build internal balance and resilience. These are the invisible foundations of immunity, attention span, digestion, and emotional regulation. Across India, schools are now beginning to integrate these principles into tiffin guidelines, newsletters, meal plans, and classroom conversations. Parents are using the Bharat School Menu that we launched recently as a practical framework to bring the same habits home. One participating school shared how their tiffin trends shifted after introducing monthly plans, with more children bringing balanced, home-cooked meals — a small but meaningful shift. Remember, together, we can shift the narrative from disease management to health creation and it starts with something as simple, and powerful, as what’s on a child’s plate.