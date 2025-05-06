To boost your mood, treat your brain to good food. Here’s why

We’ve long known that food can offer us comfort—a bowl of soup on a sick day, chocolate after a heartbreak, an ice cream shared in silence can do wonders. But have you ever wondered if that ‘sense of comfort’ the food offered was deeper than nostalgia or craving? What if the food we eat is quietly recalibrating the brain itself... shaping our moods, sharpening or dulling our emotional edges, and tipping the scales between calm and chaos?

Modern science is affirming what many have intuitively sensed: our guts and our minds are in constant, biochemical conversation. And as the emerging field of nutritional psychiatry reveals what’s on our plate doesn’t just affect our waistlines, it shapes our sense of joy, resilience, and clarity. According to a 2022 study published by Springer Nature, Associations of Neurotransmitters and the Gut Microbiome with Emotional Distress in Mixed Type of Irritable Bowel Syndrome, serotonin—one of the brain’s key mood regulators—is predominantly produced in the gut. “More than 90 percent of the body’s serotonin is synthesized in the gastrointestinal tract," the report notes, reinforcing the intimate, biological bond between our emotional state and our digestive health.

The conversation between gut and brain extends even further. A 2025 article in npj Mental Health Research, headlined Probiotics reduce negative mood over time: the value of daily self-reports in detecting effects, reveals that individuals with certain psychological traits—particularly those who are more risk-averse— experience a notable reduction in negative mood when taking probiotics. “In the future," the authors note, “probiotics may potentially be targeted to individuals to reduce the risk of clinical onset of mental health conditions."

FUEL FOR GOOD BACTERIA

Emerging research now points to dietary fiber and fermented foods as among the most powerful modulators of gut-brain health. “Prebiotic fibers found in bananas, onions, and asparagus serve as fuel for beneficial gut bacteria," Nikhil Kapur, founder and director of Atmantan Wellness Centre, explains. “Meanwhile, fermented foods like kimchi and kefir introduce probiotics—microorganisms that can influence neurotransmitter production and even reduce anxiety." What Kapur is saying isn’t esoteric wellness jargon; it’s backed by science.

About 90% of serotonin—the so-called “feel good" neurotransmitter—is produced in the gut. But this serotonin production relies heavily on dietary inputs like tryptophan, an amino acid, Kapur notes. “A diet lacking these building blocks will invariably affect mood." The gut microbiome, a teeming ecosystem of trillions of microorganisms, also produces gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), our body’s natural tranquilizer. When this microbial balance is disrupted—a condition called dysbiosis—it can trigger inflammation, impair neurotransmitter production, and derail emotional stability.

WHAT WE’RE GETTING WRONG

Despite mounting evidence, many people continue to view diet and mental health as unrelated. “One common misconception is that mental health is purely psychological or neurological, with no bearing on nutrition," Kapur notes adding, “But this ignores the gut’s role in everything from neurotransmitter production to inflammation regulation." Dr Astik Joshi, a New Delhi-based child and adolescent psychiatrist, concurs: “While the evidence base linking specific diets to mood disorders isn’t yet universally established, there is strong clinical consensus that diets lacking essential micronutrients—like B-vitamins, iron, or zinc—can increase one’s likelihood of developing mental health issues."

Another misconception is the dismissal of emotional eating as a mere lack of willpower. “The microbiome influences our cravings," says Kapur. “When gut health is compromised, it can set off a vicious cycle of craving more unhealthy foods, which further destabilize mood." While the connection between food and mood is rather evident, it’s necessary to note that nutritional psychiatry isn’t meant to replace traditional treatments. Rather, it complements them, offering dietary interventions that support emotional well-being.

Dr Purnima Nagaraja, a consulting psychotherapist at Dhrithi Wellness Clinic in Hyderabad, has long integrated nutrition into her practice. Our first line of intervention is often dietary, she says. “We make adjustments to restore balance, especially in strict vegetarian diets. Since plant-based sources of B12 are limited, we turn to fortified foods or consider supplements when necessary." Protein intake is another focal point. Since vegetarian diets can be overly carbohydrate-heavy, Nagaraja encourages the inclusion of more protein through milk, curd, and paneer. “These foods not only provide protein but also act as natural probiotics. We’ve seen fermented foods alleviate symptoms of anxiety and, in some cases, support children on the autism spectrum," she explains.

And then there’s water—often the most overlooked yet essential nutrient. Even mild dehydration (just a 1–2% fluid loss) can manifest as fatigue, irritability, anxiety, or depressive symptoms. Hydration, experts say, is crucial to biochemical and hormonal balance in the brain. “I emphasize the importance of nutrition with every patient, even if I have just a minute during a busy outpatient day," says Dr. Charan Teja Koganti, neuro-psychiatrist at KIMS Hospital. And water, he says, is always part of that conversation. “I often tell my patients, ‘How did you reach the hospital—by car? And can a car run without fuel?’ The brain is the same. It cannot function optimally without its fuel: water, glucose, and oxygen."

Often, when we're under stress, we mistake thirst for hunger. Dr. Koganti explains, “This confusion arises because the neural signals for both thirst and appetite originate from the same region of the brain—the hypothalamus. As a result, we may end up eating when our body is simply asking for water."

UNDERSTANDING THE BIOLOGY

The biological pathways connecting poor diets to mental health issues are complex but increasingly well understood. Chronic inflammation—often fueled by ultra-processed foods—disrupts neuronal signaling and hinders the brain’s ability to form new synaptic connections. “Ultra-processed foods, high in sugar and additives, can cause wild fluctuations in blood glucose levels," says Kapur. “These crashes impair decision-making, concentration, and trigger mood swings."

The stress axis of the body—the HPA (Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenal) axis—is also sensitive to nutritional status. Dysbiosis and poor diets can throw this axis off balance, resulting in erratic cortisol levels associated with anxiety and depression.

Two important factors implicated in nutritional psychiatry are oxidative stress and inflammation, explains Koganti. “Any diet that is pro-inflammatory can worsen mental health conditions, especially in a vulnerable population. These include processed foods, fried foods, sugars, sugary beverages, red meat, and refined carbohydrates. On the other hand, a diet richwith anti-inflammatory foods helps with your mood, cognition, and behaviour. These include turmeric, ginger, garlic, brightly-coloured fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats," he adds.

Looking ahead, experts worry that the ubiquity of processed foods and irregular eating habits could reshape not only our physical health, but our emotional resilience. Joshi sees an urgent need for psychiatry to evolve. “Traditional psychiatry focuses on pharmacological solutions but we cannot ignore the critical role of diet in both prevention and recovery." As the science of nutritional psychiatry gains traction, it offers a powerful lens for rethinking wellness. Parallelly, it also demands a more holistic view of mental healthcare—one that bridges therapy, medication, and yes, the dinner.

Tanisha Saxena is a Delhi-based independent journalist. She writes stories that are on the intersection of art, culture and lifestyle.