To boost your mood, treat your brain to good food. Here’s why

And then there’s water—often the most overlooked yet essential nutrient. Even mild dehydration (just a 1–2% fluid loss) can manifest as fatigue, irritability, anxiety, or depressive symptoms. Hydration, experts say, is crucial to biochemical and hormonal balance in the brain. “I emphasize the importance of nutrition with every patient, even if I have just a minute during a busy outpatient day," says Dr. Charan Teja Koganti, neuro-psychiatrist at KIMS Hospital. And water, he says, is always part of that conversation. “I often tell my patients, ‘How did you reach the hospital—by car? And can a car run without fuel?’ The brain is the same. It cannot function optimally without its fuel: water, glucose, and oxygen."