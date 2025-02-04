Obesity’s new spin: is it time to say ‘bye BMI’?

Obesity has a brand new definition now. This new description of the lifestyle disease—which goes beyond the currently accepted BMI (body-mass index) norms— has been proposed in a new report published in the The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology journal in early January. A multi-nation commission of doctors and experts, which included Dr Anoop Misra, executive chairman and director of diabetes and endocrinology at Fortis C-DOC Hospital in Delhi, in the report, titled Definition and Diagnostic Criteria of Clinical Obesity, noted that clinical obesity should be treated as an “illness that, akin to the notion of chronic disease in other medical specialties, directly results from the effect of excess adiposity on the function of organs and tissues."