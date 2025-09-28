Could your loud snoring be trying to tell you something?

For years, Sangita Awasthi, 45, was treated for chronic sinusitis. She underwent endoscopies, ECGs, and countless courses of medication. Yet the exhaustion, nightly snoring, and breathlessness never left her. “Snoring is definitely one major sign," she says. “But besides this, I would wake up with pounding headaches, feel groggy all day, and even nod off while cooking." Doctors chalked her symptoms up to sinus trouble until a sleep study revealed the real culprit: severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). “Doctors now tell me that because of sinusitis, I developed obstructive sleep apnea as well," she says.