Why pregnant women need to add omega-3 in their diet
Recent studies show that pregnant women consume little or no fish or omega-3 supplements. Here's an expert take on why this nutrient is important for mothers and babies
Omega-3 are essential fatty acids that serve as the building blocks for the developing fetal brain and retina during pregnancy. The most active form of omega-3 fatty acid is docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), both of which are primarily derived from seafood and algae. Studies suggest that most women, across the globe do not consume adequate quantities of fish to meet their DHA requirement, owing to their concerns linked with mercury toxicity and contamination of seafood.