The open water swimming wave hits India
SummaryOpen water swimming attracts a niche group of thrill-seekers and triathletes looking for a new challenge
In 2011, Elias Patel encountered a few Brits on Bambolim beach in Goa, gazing into the distance. He learnt that they were contemplating a swim to the pier, about a kilometre away in the middle of the sea. It sounded like fun to Patel, just that neither he nor his new friends had swum in open waters before. They hatched a plan to train together and a few weeks later, returned to finish the swim.
Most weekends then on were spent on pristine beaches, where they worked on their skills and built on the distances. By 2015, they had formed the Goa Open Water Swimming Club, where others who shared their passion could hone their skills.
“Like everyone else, I started out in the pool. Swimming in the sea was for those who wanted to do something different. We started with about 11 swimmers, which has grown to almost 2,000," says Patel, founder of Enduro Sports Goa, a sister concern of Goa Open Water Swimming Club.