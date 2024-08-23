The open water swimming wave hits India

When Mumbai-based Mehul Ved signed up for his first triathlon in 2013, he had to travel to Kalamb Beach on the outskirts of Mumbai to train. It took a while for him to understand the different challenges posed by the sea, but by 2017, he was an integral member of Mumbai Sea Swimmers, an open water sea swimming club founded the same year. During the early days, they organised swims where a lifeguard would supervise the seasoned swimmers, while a coach would work with beginners in shallow waters. Of late, rules imposed by the local state government have restricted most of their activities to the pool, as they inexplicably equate open water sea swimming with water sports activities.