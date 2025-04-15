Lounge
Why a routine eye checkup can be an act of foresight
Tanisha Saxena 5 min read 15 Apr 2025, 03:15 PM IST
SummaryAn eye check up is more than just about finding vision issues. A thorough eye or retinal scan can, in fact, reveal early signs of hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular issues and Alzheimer's
When covid-19 confined millions to their homes, it exposed not just the vulnerabilities in public health systems but also in how we define wellness. Screens replaced classrooms, offices, and social lives. As anxiety spiked and routines collapsed, attention turned to sleep, mental health, and immunity. But in the recalibration of self-care, one crucial organ was overlooked: the eyes.
