Why a routine eye checkup can be an act of foresight

According to Time Trends on the Prevalence of Myopia in India – A Prediction Model for 2050, published in April 2021, the incidence of myopia among urban children aged 5 to 15 has seen a dramatic rise—from 4.44 percent in 1999 to 21.15 percent in 2019. At the current rate of increase—approximately 0.8 percentage points per year—the prevalence is projected to reach 31.89 percent by 2030, 40.01 percent by 2040, and a staggering 48.14 percent by 2050. A recent report in the Indian Journal of Clinical and Experimental Ophthalmology (Jan–Mar 2025) found that over 80% of ophthalmologists see Dry Eye Disease (DED) in up to 60% of their daily OPD patients. Nearly 89% cited prolonged screen exposure as a key environmental trigger.