The mouth-body connection: Why your oral health may hold the key to healthy ageing

Most of us brush our teeth on autopilot every day, and perhaps with a little more care after a sugary dessert or a skipped dental appointment. It is routine and rarely treated as something that shapes the arc of our lives. But scientists are now beginning to look at this most mundane habit differently. A growing body of research now suggests that people who maintain good oral hygiene and seek regular dental care tend to live longer. Tooth loss, in particular, has emerged as a quiet signal of ill health, with older adults who lose several teeth facing higher risks of heart disease, frailty and other systemic illnesses.

The explanation lies in the slow, cumulative ways the mouth speaks to the rest of the body. Untreated gum disease can drive chronic inflammation, a process closely tied to ageing and a range of long-term conditions. A 2025 study published in BMC Oral Health, which followed more than 190,000 adults aged 75 and older in Japan, suggests that the number of functional teeth a person retains—those that are sound or properly filled—can offer a surprisingly accurate glimpse into their odds of survival in the years that follow.

GUM DISEASE IS NOT JUST A DENTAL CONCERN Longevity science increasingly points to chronic, low-grade inflammation as a major driver of age-related decline. Often silent and long-lasting, one of its most overlooked sources may be the mouth. “When gum tissue stays inflamed for long periods, the body is essentially managing a chronic infection,” says Dr Tania Nijhawan, founder, Udana Wellness, Delhi. “The inflammatory chemicals released from the gums don’t remain local. They circulate through the bloodstream and can influence organs, blood vessels and metabolic health.

Unlike many lifestyle risks that fluctuate, gum inflammation can persist daily for years, often without obvious pain. Because the gums are highly vascular, inflammatory molecules and bacteria can repeatedly enter circulation, sustaining a low-grade inflammatory state even when a person feels otherwise healthy. Researchers are also examining how oral health may influence brain ageing.

A June 2025 review in IBRO Neuroscience Reports found that people with chronic periodontitis often show a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. The review notes that bacteria commonly linked to severe gum infections — particularly Porphyromonas gingivalis — have been detected in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients and may trigger inflammation that damages nerve cells. Some large population studies suggest long-standing gum disease could nearly double dementia risk over time, though causation remains unproven. Still, the findings reinforce a growing view that routine oral care may be an essential pillar of healthy ageing and longevity.

According to estimates by the World Health Organization and Global Burden of Disease estimates, oral diseases affect roughly 3.5 billion people worldwide. In India, the burden is particularly stark. National surveys and Indian Dental Association–linked data show high prevalence of dental caries and gum disease, while regular dental visits remain uncommon. Preventive care awareness and early intervention practices, while essential, continue to lag.

CHEW ON THIS When oral health declines, the consequences extend far beyond discomfort. As chewing becomes difficult, many people unconsciously gravitate toward soft, ultra-processed foods while avoiding raw fruits, vegetables, nuts and protein-rich meals. Over time, this shift quietly erodes nutritional quality, increasing the risk of deficiencies in protein, iron, fibre and essential micronutrients.

“Clinically, we see a cascade of systemic effects,” says Dr Vibhuti Jain, senior consultant in dentistry at PSRI Hospital, Delhi. “Muscle loss, anaemia, weakened immunity, metabolic disruption and gut health issues become more common. In older adults, reduced chewing ability is strongly linked with frailty, unintended weight loss, higher fall risk and slower recovery from illness.” These outcomes, she notes, directly influence long-term health trajectories and overall longevity.

Targeted nutrition across life stages can interrupt this cycle. Dr Ginni Kalra, head dietetics at Aakash Healthcare, Delhi-NCR explains, “From midlife onward, diets rich in calcium, vitamin D, phosphorus and magnesium can help preserve tooth structure and jawbone density. Adequate protein supports tissue repair, while vitamin C, zinc and antioxidants strengthen gum health and promote healing within the mouth.”

When oral health is supported through diet, individuals maintain stronger chewing function, absorb nutrients more efficiently and preserve muscle mass, immunity and functional independence. In this way, nutrition becomes more than preventive care — it forms a critical bridge between oral health and longevity, shaping not just lifespan but resilience, recovery and the quality of ageing itself.

HABITS THAT MATTER Routine dental visits double up as an early screening window into broader health issues. Dentists frequently observe early signs of diabetes through persistent gum inflammation, identify oral lesions (abnormal tissue changes or sores) linked to nutritional deficiencies or early oral cancer, and notice jawbone changes that may signal osteoporosis (a condition that weakens bones, making them fragile and prone to fractures). From a longevity perspective, dental examinations serve as a frontline screening opportunity, "one that may enable early intervention when treatment is most effective.” notes Jain.

For individuals in their 30s and 40s who feel otherwise healthy, long-term risk reduction begins with consistent daily dental care and proactive screening. Dentists recommend brushing twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, flossing regularly, gently cleaning the tongue and rinsing the mouth after sugary foods or beverages. Equally important are routine dental assessments, early treatment of gum disease and timely replacement of missing teeth to preserve chewing function and jawbone integrity.