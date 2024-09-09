Oral care: For healthy heart and joints, brush and floss every day

The general idea of oral hygiene that most of us hold today is ‘a quick brush and occasional flossing’. Yet, the consequences of neglecting oral health impact our overall well-being in ways beyond cavities and gum disease. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Consider the case of untreated periodontal disease (gum disease). When plaque hardens into tartar, it can inflame the gums, leading to periodontitis. This severe gum infection not only causes tooth loss but has been linked to systemic conditions. For instance, the bacteria responsible for gum disease can enter the bloodstream, contributing to the buildup of arterial plaque and increasing the risk of heart disease. Studies over the years have shown a strong correlation between periodontal disease and chronic inflammation that could, eventually, lead to cardiovascular problems, highlighting the silent but significant impact of oral health on the heart.

Also read: Making a case for integrative therapies to manage autoimmune disorders In a study published as recently as August 2024 in the International Journal of Oral Science, circulated widely by agencies, a research team from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) in Japan found out how periodontal bacteria could aggravate symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), an autoimmune disease that affects the joints. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} In a study published as recently as August 2024 in the International Journal of Oral Science, circulated widely by agencies, a research team from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) in Japan found out how periodontal bacteria could aggravate symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), an autoimmune disease that affects the joints.

Diabetes is another ailment that’s born out of this complicated intersection of oral and systemic health. Poor oral hygiene can lead to infections that make blood sugar control more difficult, exacerbating diabetic conditions. Conversely, high blood sugar levels can create a favourable environment for oral infections, creating a vicious cycle.

Dr. Vibhuti Jain, senior consultant in the dental department at PSRI Hospital, Delhi, says, "Oral health is often a mirror reflecting broader health issues. Good oral hygiene isn't just about having a sparkling smile; it’s about preventing serious conditions like tooth decay, gum disease, and even oral cancers."

Negatives of neglecting oral hygiene The symptoms of poor oral hygiene can manifest quickly. Early warning signs include plaque buildup, bad breath, red and swollen gums, tooth sensitivity, visible tartar, persistent bad taste, mouth sores, and changes in tooth colour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} The symptoms of poor oral hygiene can manifest quickly. Early warning signs include plaque buildup, bad breath, red and swollen gums, tooth sensitivity, visible tartar, persistent bad taste, mouth sores, and changes in tooth colour.

“Neglecting oral hygiene can lead to a variety of common, and often serious, issues. One of the most prevalent problems is cavities (dental caries), which occur when plaque, a sticky film of bacteria, accumulates on teeth. The bacteria produce acids that erode tooth enamel, resulting in cavities," says Dr Prathyusha Prasad, oral physician and oral cancers & oral maxillofacial radiologist at KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad. Prasad points out that gingivitis, the early stage of gum disease caused by plaque buildup along the gum line, is another frequent issue. Symptoms include red, swollen, and bleeding gums. While gingivitis is reversible with proper care, it can progress to periodontitis if left untreated. “Periodontitis is an advanced gum disease that involves inflammation and infection, destroying the tissues and bones supporting the teeth and potentially leading to tooth loss. This condition is also linked to systemic health issues like heart disease and diabetes," she explains.

Bad breath (halitosis) is another common problem that stems from poor oral hygiene. Food particles, bacteria, and plaque contribute to an unpleasant odour in the mouth. “Tooth sensitivity can also become an issue when bad oral care ends up wearing down your tooth enamel, exposing the underlying dentin and causing discomfort when consuming hot, cold, or sweet foods and drinks. Severe decay and gum disease can ultimately lead to tooth loss, affecting chewing, speech, and overall facial structure," Prasad says.

“To prevent these issues, it’s essential to brush twice a day, floss daily, use mouthwash, have regular dental check-ups, and maintain a healthy diet. Recognizing and addressing these early symptoms can prevent more severe oral health problems and maintain a healthy mouth," she says. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: What’s spurring the Indian diagnostics industry forward? How does brushing help your teeth? “Brushing your teeth is crucial in preventing tooth decay and gum disease by removing plaque, a sticky film of bacteria that produces harmful acids when it metabolizes sugars. Regular brushing disrupts this bacterial biofilm, reducing acid production and the risk of decay," explains Prasad before listing out a few other benefits:

Brushing also clears food particles that feed bacteria. For gum health, brushing helps removes plaque from the gum line, preventing tartar formation and gingivitis. It reduces overall bacterial load, lowering the risk of periodontitis. Gentle brushing stimulates gums and promotes circulation and tissue health. Additionally, brushing stimulates saliva flow, which neutralizes acids and washes away debris. Using antimicrobial toothpastes further reduces harmful bacteria. Together with regular dental visits, flossing, and a balanced diet, these practices maintain optimal oral health. Traditional technique of oil pulling A practice rooted in ancient medicine, oil pulling serves as a beneficial adjunct to modern oral hygiene, but remember, it is not a substitute for brushing.

“This practice helps remove bacteria from the crevices between teeth. However, it is still essential to clean the teeth surfaces using good toothpaste and a soft toothbrush with the correct brushing technique. The proper brushing technique involves vertical rather than horizontal motions," says Dr Ashish Kakar, senior consultant- Dental department, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi. While oil pulling can aid in maintaining oral hygiene, it is crucial to understand that it complements rather than replaces traditional brushing method. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tanisha Saxena is a Delhi-based independent journalist. She writes stories that are on the intersection of art, culture and lifestyle.