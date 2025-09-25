Get ready for Orforglipron, a new GLP-1 pill for weight management
Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro are currently available in the form of injectables. If Eli Lilly's new trials are to be believed, a new GLP1-agonist containing the drug orforglipron might soon be available as a pill
The new age semaglutide- and tirzepatide-based weight-loss jabs such as Mounjaro and Ozempic couldn’t have come any sooner to India as the country faces a twin engine public health threat of obesity and diabetes. Now, there’s more good news. A new daily pill containing the drug orforglipron developed by Eli Lilly, the makers of Mounjaro, has shown promise in the latest trials. In a trial of 3,127 adults, 20% of the people who took the once-a-day tablet for 72 weeks lost 20% or more of their body weight. Orforglipron is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist, a type of medication that helps lower blood sugar levels, slows the digestion of food and reduces appetite. The findings of the Eli Lilly trial were published in the New England Journal of Medicine in August.