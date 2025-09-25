Get ready for Orforglipron, a new GLP-1 pill for weight management

India has the second highest number of adults (20-79 years) with diabetes in the world with almost 90 million adults afflicted in the country, according to the latest Diabetes Atlas report. By 2050, this number is forecast to rise to 156.7 million. With 180 million obese individuals, India has a higher incidence of the lifestyle affliction than the USA, which is third with 172 million people classified as obese, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021. China tops that list with 402 million obese adults. Things are only going to get worse, as per a forecasting study published in The Lancet earlier this year, which estimated that more than half of the world’s population — 3.8 billion adults and 746 million children and young adults — will be obese or overweight by the year 2050 if urgent action isn’t taken.