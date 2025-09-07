How our erratic urban lifestyles are wearing our joints down

Juvenile arthritis can strike much earlier than most parents imagine. “It can start in kids as young as 6 months old, though the average age of onset is around 6 years," says Dr Sanju Sidaraddi, consultant – pediatrician and neonatologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. Unlike osteoarthritis, which is associated with ageing, JIA is an autoimmune disease that inflames the joints of children under 16, leading to pain, swelling, and stiffness. Children may even develop fevers and rashes uncommon in adults with rheumatoid arthritis. “Both conditions share inflammation as their hallmark, but JIA may resolve in childhood, whereas rheumatoid arthritis usually persists into adulthood," he explains.