How overthinking became a national habit and what we can do about it

Overthinking is no longer a quiet struggle; it’s a national pattern. From school students to seasoned professionals, we’re seeing a generation weighed down by mental loops, indecision, anxiety and even depression. We work at the intersection of emotional wellbeing and unveiling your true beauty inside out, and what we’ve found is striking: India’s overthinking epidemic is not simply personal or psychological, it’s deeply cultural. And it’s not just about stress or pressure. It’s about disconnection. Disconnection from self, disconnection from community and most critically, disconnection from our roots.

India is a civilisation with thousands of years of spiritual, philosophical, and intellectual heritage. Yet, today, millions feel lost not because they lack ambition, but because they lack orientation. They are unsure of who they are beneath the noise. This rootlessness is one of the hidden drivers of chronic overthinking and the triggers that exacerbate the problem range from social media to an education that was disconnected from our cultural core. Let's take a closer look at them:

1. An education system that left us questioning ourselves: Let’s be honest, our formal education system, designed in colonial times, was not built to empower independent, self-aware thinkers. It was built to produce obedient workers. We learned a lot about British monarchs and European wars, but very little about Indian thinkers, scientists, poets, or philosophies that shaped our own soil. As a result, generations grew up without understanding their cultural context. The message was subtle, but powerful: what’s “modern” matters; what’s ours is optional. This created a vacuum, one that left us constantly seeking approval, constantly chasing imported ideals, and constantly questioning our own choices and identities.

2. Social media and an attitude of following trends over seeking truth: In today’s digital world, the pressure to perform has only intensified. Social media isn’t just a platform, it’s a global stage. But it’s also a mirror reflecting everything we think we lack. Instead of showcasing originality, we’ve been swept into a culture of imitation. Trends, aesthetics, hashtags, are all fast, viral, and often, unrooted. This collision between a lost sense of self and a loud world demanding attention creates the perfect storm for anxiety. When you don’t know where you come from, everything becomes a question mark. Every decision feels heavier. Every post feels performative. Every silence feels like failure.

3. Trying to be everything and becoming nothing: This tension between deep cultural longing and modern-day hustle leads many into a loop of overthinking. You start doubting your instincts, you hesitate to speak your truth and you wait for validation before action. We see this often: highly capable people paralyzed by self-doubt, not because they aren’t smart or driven, but because they’ve been taught to mistrust their own foundations.

WAYS TO REVERSE OVERTHINKING This mental fog comes at a cost. We’re not just thinking more, we’re feeling less. Overthinking numbs intuition, it damages confidence and delays action. It isolates people in their own minds and dims their shine and inner radiance. But here’s the hopeful truth: this habit can be reversed. Here are some ways we can begin:

1. Reconnect with our roots: Make space for learning about who we were before colonisation, comparison, and content overload. Read Indian thinkers, practice indigenous wisdom, and be curious about traditional Indian modalities like Ayurveda. Understand your regional languages, stories, and values, not to be nostalgic, but to be anchored. When you know where you come from, overthinking starts to quiet down. Because self-trust grows in rootedness, and the feeling of giving back to the community manifests.

2. Question the metrics of success: Success is not just money, titles, or followers. True success includes peace of mind, clarity of purpose, and alignment with one’s values. The pressure to “keep up” disappears when you’re no longer playing someone else’s game.

3. Showcase originality, not trends: We need to encourage professionals and creators alike to be original, even if it’s not viral. Trends fade, truth doesn’t. Authenticity, especially in today’s climate, is not just refreshing, it’s revolutionary.

4. Create time for silence: While overthinking thrives in noise, stillness brings insight. Prioritise digital breaks, solitude, and unstructured time. You don’t need to think more; you need to hear yourself better.

5. Build emotional resilience, not just knowledge: Most of us have learned how to memorise data. But few have learned how to navigate doubt, loss, comparison, or failure. Emotional education is not optional anymore – it’s essential for living a full life in a distracted world. If you are in doubt, seek professional help with a life coach or therapist and begin your own personal transformative journey. It's never too late or too much – don't overthink it!

Ashmita Venkatesh is the founder of Amiy Naturals, a wellness and pain management brand based in Mumbai.

