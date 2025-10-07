How Ozempic ate away the plus-size movement
A body-neutral fat activist reflects on how weight loss drugs have erased the hard won gains of the body neutrality campaign
My Instagram feed is very curated, so I rarely see things I don’t want to. Even though I’m a fat 43-year old single woman, I don’t see weight loss, work out, or dating ads. So it took a while for the Serena Williams Ozempic ad to cross my path, and it did in a shocked reaction from one of the fat activists I follow. Curious, I looked it up. I was expecting to be enraged, but my first reaction was bone deep sorrow, because here is possibly the greatest athlete alive, saying that, even though she won 23 grand slams and has Olympic gold medals, even though she is adored and admired for her very apparent success, it was incomplete because her body wasn’t small enough.