How Ozempic ate away the plus-size movement

As I made the podcast, I began to see the inherent injustice in being pigeonholed and stereotyped in a second, having all these ideas attached to me with no evidence, just because people looked at my body and decided it was the wrong size. I must be fat, and lazy, and greedy; I must be stupid, and slow, and stiff—how else could I continue to choose to be in this body, one that was a literal manifestation of consumption and excess that definitely meant I would die of a heart attack, a stroke, or diabetes before I was 50? Meanwhile, I had tried every diet and exercise program I could find, including Herbalife, Omnilife, and pills that inhibited the absorption of fat in my intestines, which meant that fat sometimes just came out as it was, unannounced. I had a personal trainer and worked out three times a week. I danced. I was actually stronger than most of my thin women friends. And all my blood tests were perfectly fine.