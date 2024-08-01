What motivates Paraclimbing World Cup gold winner Manikandan Kumar?
SummaryParaclimbing World Cup gold winner Manikandan Kumar talks to Lounge about his career, how he stays in shape and his Paralympics dream
The Paraclimbing World Cup in Innsbruck in June was special for Manikandan Kumar—he picked up his first gold at a World Cup, after climbing internationally for over a decade. Besides, the end of the competition marked the start of another dream, when the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) announced that paraclimbing had been included in the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.
“It was a big moment for our community, as we have been working towards it since 2016. Just to know that there’s a Paralympic gold at stake is huge motivation," Kumar, 38, says.
Since his first international competition in 2012, Kumar has won multiple silver and bronze medals around the world. Last year, he won a silver and a bronze at world cup events, and followed it up with a bronze at the World Championships in Bern.His goal this year was to win gold, but he missed it during the first World Cup in Salt Lake City in May.