Parenthood today: Why more couples in their 20s are freezing their embryos
Young couples are increasingly choosing to delay parenthood for their careers, economic stability or just to avoid the pressure that comes with the role, and processes like embryo freezing are aiding their decision
Over the last couple of decades, there has been a change in the reproductive choices of young couples. While egg freezing has gained popularity among single women, I am also seeing more couples in their 20s opting for embryo freezing. The reason they are doing this is not because they’re facing infertility issues but because they’re planning ahead.