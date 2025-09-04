Parenthood today: Why more couples in their 20s are freezing their embryos

There are a lot of factors that are contributed to this trend - career priorities, economic stability, educational goals, and their desire to enjoy the early years of marriage without the immediate pressure of becoming parents. Freezing embryos when eggs and sperm are at their healthiest significantly improves the chances of a successful pregnancy later on. I believe it is a smart, scientifically backed decision that gives couples – married or partnered – reproductive freedom and peace of mind.

WHAT IS EMBRYO FREEZING?

Embryo freezing involves stimulating the ovaries, fertilising them with the sperm, and then freezing the embryos for further use. You can keep the embryos frozen and use them whenever needed. But it's also important to remember that just because you’ve frozen embryos doesn’t mean that you can’t conceive naturally.

WHY THE 20s MAY BE THE BEST TIME FOR THE PROCESS

From a biological standpoint, the earlier the embryos are frozen, the better the quality. Women in their 20s typically produce healthier eggs, which when combined with viable sperm, results in robust embryos. Freezing embryos during this optimal fertility window gives couples the best chance at a successful pregnancy later in life — especially if they are faced with age-related decline, cancer treatment, endometriosis, or other medical conditions.

Additionally, younger couples often have more genetically viable embryos, which improves the chances of live birth when these embryos are eventually transferred. There is a psychological benefit as well in that the process releases the anxiety of the biological clock ticking. It allows couples to focus on their personal or professional goals without compromising their parenthood in the future.

DOs AND DON'Ts TO REMEMBER

Do consult a fertility specialist early to understand your options and evaluate your reproductive health through AMH levels, semen analysis, and ultrasound.

Do choose a licensed and reputed ART clinic with a track record in cryopreservation and IVF success rates.

Do ensure legal and emotional clarity with your partner — frozen embryos are jointly owned and require consent from both parties for use.

Do ask about storage timelines and costs — embryos can be stored for many years, but storage fees and regulations vary.

Do understand your rights under India’s ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) & Surrogacy Laws, which now regulate embryo handling, consent, and usage strictly.

Don’t view embryo freezing as a guaranteed pregnancy later — it increases chances but doesn’t eliminate age-related factors in the uterus.

Don’t delay consulting a doctor until your late 30s if family-building is important to you — freezing early is key.

Don’t ignore the emotional implications — counselling is advised to navigate long-term decisions about embryo use or discard.

As society evolves, so too do the ways we approach parenthood. For couples in their 20s, embryo freezing is emerging as an empowering choice — blending science, foresight, and emotional readiness in the journey toward future family-building.

Dr. Rohan Palshetkar is a consultant IVF specialist at Bloom IVF and Palshetkar Patil Nursing Home in Mumbai.