Pregnancy is journey which is to be enjoyed by both partners. Even though it is the mother who is going through the physical changes, it's an emotional and mental journey, which requires both partners to be a part of it.

When we talk about shared parenthood, the first thing we need to take into consideration is having open communication. There are going to be a lot of changes during this journey, so, it is important to ensure that both partners have the space to express their feelings, anxieties, and joys freely and openly without any judgement. It is important to listen to each other and understand each other’s concern. This will help you connect and bond better and foster a deeper connection. Couples should attend doctors’ appointments and ultrasound scans together to be informed about the development of the baby. This will help both the partners in cultivating empathy and developing an appreciation for the journey of pregnancy.

Pregnancy comes with its challenges such as nausea, fatigue, mood swings and more. Simple gestures such as preparing meals, managing household chores, or being simply present can help reduce your partner's discomfort. Besides physical support, emotional support is equally important. Encouragement, reassurance, and small expressions of love can help allay the anxieties of your partner.

It's not the job of only one partner to educate themselves about pregnancy, childbirth and infant care. Both should educate themselves together. Read different books, discuss them with each other, and see what parts you agree on and what you disagree. Eventually, ensure to come to a consensus – when it comes to your baby, it is important that the both of you are on the same page regarding difficult topics. Attend prenatal classes together, watch informative videos… all these steps will help both of you prepare for what lies ahead.

And yes, while there will be challenges, do not forget to celebrate the small milestones that come along the way: the 3-month period, the first kick of the baby, and the baby moon! Enjoy the journey especially by indulging in activities like preparing the baby’s room or choosing names for the baby. These small things will help you get past the nine months like a breeze.

Sharing the pregnancy experience is about building a foundation for shared parenting. It sets the tone for teamwork when the baby arrives. By working together during pregnancy—learning, supporting, and growing as a unit—couples create a nurturing environment that benefits both parents and the child.